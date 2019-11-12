



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to vote on plows decorated for the Paint the Plow program.

PennDOT officials say, “Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.”

Students from Beaver Falls, Elizabeth Forward, Freedom Area, Hopewell, McKeesport Area, Montour, Plum, and South Allegheny high schools participated in the program.

The theme was chosen to promote safe driving during the winter season.

Members of the public can now vote for their favorite plow online.

Voting ends on November 17 at 11:59 p.m. The plow with the most votes will be named the fan-favorite.

An honorable mention of “Judges Pick” will be determined by a PennDOT official.