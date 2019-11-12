Filed Under:150th Anniversary, Allegheny County, Chatham University, Chatham University Day, Local TV, Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh declared today, Chatham University Day, in honor of Chatham’s 150th anniversary.

In honor of today, the university released an online anniversary documentary film portraying the history of Chatham.

As Pittsburgh’s original college for women, Chatham University currently has 2,200 men and women enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a congratulation letter stating, “Chatham University has been instrumental in higher education in the Commonwealth, promoting scholastic excellence and engaged citizenry among its students.”

