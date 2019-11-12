PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh declared today, Chatham University Day, in honor of Chatham’s 150th anniversary.
In honor of Chatham University’s 150th Anniversary, @CityPGH and @Allegheny_Co declared November 12, 2019 as Chatham University Day! We also received recognition from @GovernorTomWolf, @SenToomey, and the House of Representatives & Senate of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/q2Sqh7KmUh pic.twitter.com/YnmQNDpu0E
— Chatham University (@ChathamU) November 12, 2019
In honor of today, the university released an online anniversary documentary film portraying the history of Chatham.
As Pittsburgh’s original college for women, Chatham University currently has 2,200 men and women enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a congratulation letter stating, “Chatham University has been instrumental in higher education in the Commonwealth, promoting scholastic excellence and engaged citizenry among its students.”
