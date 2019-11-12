



MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA)– There are were a few announcements made today at Robert Morris University.

The university broke ground for the expansion of John Jay School of Engineering, Mathematics and Science today.

Renovations for the new building are being funded by the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, university president Chris Howard also formally revealed a new fundraising campaign.

RMU 100: Ready to Rise is a $100 million campaign effort to raise funds for learning facilities, university scholarships, faculty research, and athletics.

“With this campaign, we will ensure that a Robert Morris University education remains affordable for the next generation of RMU students, and the next generation of business and community leaders in Pittsburgh,” President Chris Howard said in a recent statement.

Robert Morris has already received donations that went towards the production of the new UPMC Events Center.

Maria Kalevitch, dean of the School of Engineering told our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that, “This project will position Robert Morris as a leader in STEM education and workforce development, and allow us to offer more opportunities for research and outreach to students and faculty.”

The fundraising campaign is expected to run through September of 2021.