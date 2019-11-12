



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A “frantic phone call” has state police in Indiana County searching for a missing woman and her two children, who all may be endanger.

According to state police, 31-year-old Alicia Brumbaugh and her 1- and 2-year-old children may be with her wanted father-in-law, identified as 56-year-old Edgar Decker, Jr., of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: Alicia Brumbaugh, 31, of Imler, PA and her two children, ages 1 & 2. Believed to be accompanied by wanted person Edgar L. Decker, Jr., 56, of Roaring Spring, PA. Believed traveling in a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche bearing PA reg. ZGZ6781. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/j5cHYk8tOv — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2019

According to state police, Brumbaugh and her children – 2-year-old Aleah and 1-year-old Maverick – were last seen around 4 a.m. Monday in their hometown of Imler, Blair County.

State police say Brumbaugh “made a frantic phone call” just after 11:20 p.m. Monday from or near the parking lot of the Walmart in Indiana, Pennsylvania. However, the phone call ended before she could give any details to the dispatcher.

Police say Decker is wanted on an active felony warrant and was recently released from a rehab facility.

MISSING ENDANGERED/WANTED PERSON: Edgar Lee Decker, Jr., 56, of Roaring Spring, PA is currently wanted by Troop G, Bedford for a June, 2018 felony Retail Theft in Bedford County. Call 911 if seen. Please RT. https://t.co/zeqMLiQsGN pic.twitter.com/HvANGoMwnf — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2019

They are believed to be in a black, 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate ZGZ-6781.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or the state police barracks in Indiana County at 724-357-1960.