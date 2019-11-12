  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A “frantic phone call” has state police in Indiana County searching for a missing woman and her two children, who all may be endanger.

According to state police, 31-year-old Alicia Brumbaugh and her 1- and 2-year-old children may be with her wanted father-in-law, identified as 56-year-old Edgar Decker, Jr., of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania.

According to state police, Brumbaugh and her children – 2-year-old Aleah and 1-year-old Maverick – were last seen around 4 a.m. Monday in their hometown of Imler, Blair County.

State police say Brumbaugh “made a frantic phone call” just after 11:20 p.m. Monday from or near the parking lot of the Walmart in Indiana, Pennsylvania. However, the phone call ended before she could give any details to the dispatcher.

Police say Decker is wanted on an active felony warrant and was recently released from a rehab facility.

They are believed to be in a black, 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate ZGZ-6781.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or the state police barracks in Indiana County at 724-357-1960.

