



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews battled a bright blaze in McKeesport that engulfed a vacant house.

The fire was reported on the 2900 block of Stewart Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Originally it was believed the fire involved two houses — one occupied — but upon investigation, only one vacant house was involved.

No one was inside the house during the fire.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the house. It took one hour to contain the fire.

There is no report of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

