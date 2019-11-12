



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is on the way out, but the cold temperatures are not going anywhere.

The lake effect snow bands are starting to become more disorganized, a sign that the winds are beginning to shift and the snow will stop Tuesday tonight.

The cold air that helped this snow along is only getting started, though.

With clouds breaking up a bit overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow morning will be the coldest we have seen since last winter.

High pressure will generally keep us dry, though Thursday is where we find the only exception.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A disturbance to our north could stir up a few flakes, but this does not look problematic.

Temperatures will slowly start to come back up later this week into the weekend.

While they will be warmer, they will remain below normal.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.