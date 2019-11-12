Comments
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County man is accused of sexually assaulting a second underage girl.
Michael Rozzo is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl, touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
The victim told state police Rozzo gave her alcohol before one of the assaults. In two incidents, he allegedly came into the victim’s room at night and assaulted her.
In March, Rozzo pleaded no contest to similar charges involving a 15-year-old girl.
Rozzo has been a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law since March.
He’s facing several charges, including multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault and the corruption of minors.
He was out on probation but is now in the Washington County Jail, unable to post bond.
