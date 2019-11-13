



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is retiring from baseball.

He confirmed to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he’s done managing and coaching.

He added it’s “time to give back to my family.”

Clint Hurdle confirmed via text he’s done managing/coaching. “I’ve decided to put the baseball pants in the closest,” he wrote. “Time to give back to my family.” Hurdle said he has talked to a few teams about front-office opportunities. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 13, 2019

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Hurdle interviewed for the Padres’ hitting coach job before deciding on retirement.

The Pirates fired hurdle in September after nine seasons on the job.

He led the Pirates to their first winning season in two decades along with three-straight postseason appearances.

In 2013, he was named National League manager of the year.

His 735 wins are the fourth most in franchise history.

