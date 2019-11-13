  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is retiring from baseball.

He confirmed to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he’s done managing and coaching.

He added it’s “time to give back to my family.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Hurdle interviewed for the Padres’ hitting coach job before deciding on retirement.

The Pirates fired hurdle in September after nine seasons on the job.

He led the Pirates to their first winning season in two decades along with three-straight postseason appearances.

In 2013, he was named National League manager of the year.

His 735 wins are the fourth most in franchise history.

