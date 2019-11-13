Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a delicious meal using Del Grosso sauce!
Del Grosso Ravioli Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pound bag frozen cheese ravioli
- 1 jar DelGrosso Meatless Sauce
- ¼ cup water
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Pour sauce into a small pot and heat on medium heat. Add ¼ cup of water to the jar, tighten lid, and shake. Pour excess sauce and water into the pot.
Spoon ¼ cup of pasta sauce in a 9 x 9 inch baking dish to cover the bottom.
Place a single layer of frozen ravioli in the dish.
Add 1 cup of sauce to cover the ravioli, and top with 1/3 of the Parmesan cheese, then 1/3 of the mozzarella cheese.
Repeat this process two more times.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.
Allow 20 minutes for ravioli lasagna to cool before serving.
