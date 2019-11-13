Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed through the front of a Hallmark store in Butler, causing massive damage.
The SUV plowed through the front window Wednesday at the Hallmark in the Butler Commons shopping center around 11:30 a.m.
The damage was immense, with glass, candles and gifts scattered everywhere.
The crash could not have happened at a worse time since the store just stocked up for the holiday shopping season.
The female driver was shaken up, but she is OK. There were no injuries.
There is no word on what prompted her to plow through the plate glass window.
The store is currently closed as cleanup is expected to take two days.
