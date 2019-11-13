Comments
HOMEDALE (KDKA) — One person is dead following a shooting in Homewood.
Officials said a man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting Wednesday night at Kelly Street and Collier Street.
Both victims were found in a vehicle.
There are no suspects, and police are investigating.
Officials responded at 10:45 p.m.
