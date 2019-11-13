



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new record low for Pittsburgh today.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says at 6:59 a.m., the low temperature hit 12 degrees at Pittsburgh International Airport. That breaks the previous record of 13 degrees set all the way back in 1911.

As of 6:59 am this morning, the low temperature at Pittsburgh International hit 12 degrees, which breaks the previous low temperature for the day set in 1911. #RecordLow #PAwx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 13, 2019

The good news, temperatures will warm up a little as the day goes on with highs just shy of 30 degrees.

Still, the bitter cold blast that has moved across much of the U.S., has Pittsburgh in its icy grasp, too.

CBS News reports that the National Weather Service is saying the record cold blanketing the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes and beyond is thanks to an “arctic airmass” that started in Siberia and has been spilling over a big chunk of the Midwest and East Coast.

Overnight temperatures will stay around 25 degrees before we hit the mid-40s for highs on Thursday afternoon.

There is a small chance for a passing snow shower Thursday, but besides that the next seven days are looking dry.

