



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The sentencing phase of the trial of Rahmael Holt, who is accused in the fatal shooting of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, is underway today at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Holt, 31, was found guilty on all counts in the case, including first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Tuesday afternoon.

It took the jury just about an hour and 10 minutes to deliberate.

Everyone has returned to the courtroom today for the sentencing phase. The jury will now decide if Holt will face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life in jail.

Officer Shaw’s mother was the first to take the stand as part of the sentencing phase. Holt sat expressionless as Officer Shaw’s family spoke to the court

Looking directly at Holt, she told him: “I will never forgive you for what you did to him and our family.”

She described her son as intelligent, athletic, genuine and understanding. She said she will never have any new memories of him, including ones in his new house, which he had just closed on days before he was fatally shot.

She said her son was intelligent, athletic, genuine and understanding. She said he had just closed on his first house a few days before his murder. @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 13, 2019

Steffan Shaw, a Penn Hills police officer and Officer Shaw’s brother, also took the stand. He walked the court through the night of his brother’s murder and how he can still hear his mother’s scream when he called with the news.

He told the court: “This world is full of evil and I’ve seen it firsthand at work, and now it’s sitting right in front of me in this courtroom.”

Officer Shaw’s brother Steffan is a Penn Hills police officer. He walked us through the night of his brother’s murder and how his family found out. “This world is full of evil and I’ve seen it first hand at work & now its sitting right in front of me in this courtroom. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WGia6LLzOv — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 13, 2019

The defense will put forth mitigating witnesses before the jury goes to deliberate Shaw’s fate.

The jury needs to be unanimous on the death penalty. If only one juror says “no,” then he will receive a life sentence.

Officer Shaw was shot and killed in November of 2017 trying to pull over a vehicle.

The initial phase of Holt’s trial took six days to complete.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.