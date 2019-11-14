



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, stops by with a recipe perfect for the cold fall and winter days ahead!

Rosemary Chicken, Cauliflower Risotto, Roasted Cauliflower, Brussels Sprout and Honeycrisp Apple Slaw, Maytag Blue Cheese

Ingredients:

4 ea. 8oz. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Zest of 1 orange

Approx. 3 Tbs. picked rosemary leaves

2 Tbs. Olive Oil

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black pepper

Approx. 2 qt. stock, brought to a boil and kept hot

4 Tbs. Olive oil

¼ C. Minced white onion

1 C. Finely diced cauliflower stems (from roasting cauliflower)

2 C. Arborio rice

2 C. Roasted Cauliflower (see below)

¼ C. Butter

½ C. Maytag blue cheese

Salt and pepper

1 C. Finely shaved Brussels sprouts

1 ea. Honeycrisp apple, cored and sliced thinly

Zest and juice of one lemon.

Splash of olive oil

Salt and pepper

¼ C. Maytag Blue cheese crumbles

Directions:

1. Place chicken, orange zest, rosemary, 2 Tbs. olive oil in a shallow dish. Mix well.

2. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Allow to marinate while preparing risotto.

3. Heat 2 Tbs. oil in a wide, heavy pot over low heat. Add onions and diced cauliflower stems and sweat until soft.

4. Add rice and cook, stirring to coat the grains with butter, until opaque, 3 to 5 min.

5. Add ½ C. hot stock to rice and stir until liquid is absorbed. Continue adding in this fashion until the risotto is creamy but the rice continues to have a little tooth.

6. While cooking risotto, heat grill pan. Grill chicken until just cooked. Reserve.

7. Add Roasted Cauliflower, butter, and ½ C. of Maytag blue cheese.

8. Adjust salt and pepper.

9. Place Brussels sprouts and apples in bowl. Dress with lemon zest and juice. Drizzle with splash of olive oil. Toss to lightly dress. Season with salt and pepper.

10. Spoon risotto onto plates. Slice chicken brease and fan across.

11. Top with salad. Sprinkle with ¼ C. Maytag blue cheese.

Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

2 ea. Cauliflower, cut into medium-sized florettes (save stems for above recipe)

3-4 Tbs. Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1) Place sheet pan(s) in a hot (425°) oven.

2) Place cauliflower in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil to lightly coat. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, rosemary, and pine nuts.

3) When sheet pan(s) is(are) hot, pour cauliflower in a single layer. Return to oven.

4) Allow to cook for approximately 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.

5) Remove and reserve.