PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A local man is accused of trying to get a half dozen children and teenagers to send him nude photos.
The FBI says Markell Smith, of the Hill District, would contact minors in Pittsburgh, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Florida using the Instagram name 7deadlysins19.
One of the victims was an 11-year-old from New Jersey.
Investigators claim Smith told the child if the child didn’t send photos, he would hack their account, find out where the child lived, and hurt the child’s family.
A family member of the victim called police and they were able to track down Smith.
Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Smith confessed to the FBI saying he didn’t know the ages of his victims although he knew some were young.
He also told FBI agents that he “liked to see and hear the terror” from the minors.
You must log in to post a comment.