  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers


CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith-Schuster took a hit during Thursday’s game against the Browns and was escorted off the field by trainers.

The team later ruled him out.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments