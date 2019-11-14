Comments
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns.
Smith-Schuster took a hit during Thursday’s game against the Browns and was escorted off the field by trainers.
The team later ruled him out.
Juju Smith-Schuster is OUT for the rest of the game after being diagnosed with a concussion @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 15, 2019

