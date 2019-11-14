  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — A brawl broke out at the end of the Steelers’ loss Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the quarterback’s head with the helmet.

Maurkice Pouncey tackled Garrett after the play.

Garrett, teammate, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected.

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the incident with reports in Cleveland.

“I’ll keep my thoughts to myself, you saw what happened at the end,” Tomlin told reporters.

Former Steeler James Harrison weighed in on Twitter after the incident.

“That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?!”

After the game, Pouncey sounded off when talking to reporters.

“We’ll see how serious the league is about protecting players,” he said.

