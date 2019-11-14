Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT District 11 announced that there will be drainage maintenance on Route 28 and Route 65 in Bellevue.
Throughout the day, crews will be working at the following locations:
· Northbound Route 28 between the 40th Street Bridge and the Etna (Exit 4) interchange from 9 a.m. to noon
· Northbound Route 65 between Grant Avenue and Shiloh Avenue from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Drivers should expect single-lane restrictions in these areas.
Crews are cleaning the drainage as well as conducting some inlet repair work.
Drivers are urged to use caution while travelling.
