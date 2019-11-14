



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recent study has found that Pittsburgh is the fifth gloomiest city in the country, which is at least better than first, right?

According to a study done by Best Places, Pittsburgh has a “gloom score” of 80.17.

Pittsburgh is right behind Cleveland. At the top of the list are Seattle and Portland.

When ranking the cities, Best Places says they took into account the percentage of cloud cover, average hours of daylight and days with precipitation in between the months of November, December and January.

The study says they only looked at data for the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., which is why cities in Alaska like Juneau and Ketchikan aren’t on the list.

