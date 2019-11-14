PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Long-term care residents at a Pittsburgh nursing home got a special visit from two therapy mini-horses making a big impact: Jiminy Cricket and Tashi.

The miniature horses from The Lovebug Therapeutic Horses, LLC made a visit to Vincentian Marian Manor in the South Hills today.

SLIDESHOW: Horses visit nursing home patients (drag to the right to see photos)



Mini-Horses From Lovebug Therapeutic Horses Visit Patients At Vincentian Marian Manor (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Timothy Lawson)

The two adorable horses were so short, they even stood lower than the residents in wheelchairs. That allowed the animals to get up close and personal with people in the home.

The horses are trained to be gentle and also comfortable in settings that include walkers and wheelchairs.

“The residents are just absolutely amazed — first of all, that we can get a horse inside the nursing home, but they are gentle, loveable, petable animals and they’re not frightened of them,” said Director of Encore Services Aimi Long.

“They actually respond amazingly well to the mini-horses.”