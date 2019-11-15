PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The new renovations at City Theatre have made more space for office space, prop storage, and more.
The 6,000 feet Philip Chosky Production, located at 1313-15 Bingham Street, officially opened today at 11 a.m.
“Every season, 30,000 audience members experience the work that appears at City Theatre. However, few can ever know the herculean efforts made by our terrific production team who have long-labored in a chopped-up maze of scenic, paints, and props shops,” said City Theatre Artistic Director Marc Masterson.
Officials hope to better serve future productions with the additional space.
“I hope our patrons will appreciate our new and improved lot and that our neighbors will enjoy our brand new community plaza,” added Managing Director James McNeel.
Renovations included facet repairs, demolition of the parking lot canopy on Muriel Street, repaved sidewalks, and creation of the community plaza totaling $2.3 million.
