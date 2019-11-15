WOOSTER, Ohio (AP/KDKA) – Shoppers at an Ohio Walmart found something a little different in the aisles after a deer entered the store.

Patrons at the store in Wooster in northeastern Ohio said the animal was kicking shelves as it walked through the retailer Wednesday afternoon.

Bert and Dawn Moore encountered the animal after stopping in for a few things for dinner. Bert Moore told the Wooster Daily Record said he feared the doe was in danger of hurting itself or others.

Moore said he grabbed the deer after it grew tired while slipping on the store’s floor and then lay on it to keep it still.

He and another shopper and store employees helped the animal get out of the store. It was last seen disappearing into a neighboring field.

