PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Semifinals

Gateway 14, McKeesport 7

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10

Avonworth 41, Riverside 14

Washington 20, Brentwood 14

