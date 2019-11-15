Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Semifinals
Gateway 14, McKeesport 7
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10
Avonworth 41, Riverside 14
Washington 20, Brentwood 14
