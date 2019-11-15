PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Works truck was heavily damaged in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Highland Park.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. along Washington Boulevard.
A car and van were also damaged in the crash. The front end of the Public Works truck sustained the most damage.
All the vehicles were being towed from the scene.
Traffic was backing up in the area as only a few vehicles could get by the scene at a time.
I’m live on @PittsburghsCW with updates on this crash involving a PGH Public Works truck on Washington Blvd in Highland Park. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZPCqGmvIgr
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 15, 2019
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
Lanes fully reopened around 8 a.m..
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.