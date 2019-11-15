Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Lawrence County, Local TV, Robbery Suspect, Slippery Rock Township


SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of holding up a convenience store in Slippery Rock.

A man armed with a gun went into the Tic Toc Food Mart in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County.

Police say he came in with a gun and demanded money from the register and the lottery.

They describe him as wearing a green jacket and sweat pants with “Laurel” written on the leg.

After the robbery, he ran off south from the store.

Anyone who knows something about the robbery should call state police.

