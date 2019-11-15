



SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of holding up a convenience store in Slippery Rock.

A man armed with a gun went into the Tic Toc Food Mart in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County.

the actor was seen wearing dark sweat pants that had in white “Laurel” on the leg. Video Surveillance was reviewed and showed the actor approached the scene on foot from the west and fled the scene on foot to the south. Contact PSP New Castle with info 724-598-2211. https://t.co/RtXH1McaiD — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 15, 2019

Police say he came in with a gun and demanded money from the register and the lottery.

They describe him as wearing a green jacket and sweat pants with “Laurel” written on the leg.

After the robbery, he ran off south from the store.

Anyone who knows something about the robbery should call state police.