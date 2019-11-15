PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Kennywood has a lot in store for this year’s annual holiday lights celebration.
The festivities will start on Friday, Nov. 22, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 22.
Guests can visit the park every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5-9 p.m.
With fireworks and light displays, the highlight of the decorations is Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree standing 100 feet tall.
Another new addition this year is the beloved classic– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Viewers can experience the original animation with sights, smells, and sensations in Kennywood’s 4D theater.
This year Kennywood has also partnered with 412 Food Rescue to collect personal care items.
Guests will receive a $6 off coupon, good for up to four people if they bring a donation Nov. 22 through Dec. 8.
