MT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break in Mt. Lebanon is impacting water at a local hospital.
Allegheny County says there is a main break in the 1000 block Scrubgrass Road, near the St. Clair Hospital.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 15, 2019
They say water at the hospital was temporarily impacted by this break.
Utility workers were notified and crews were out working to address the issue.
Pennsylvania American Water Water says St. Clair Hospital is now back in full service. A spokesperson says to their knowledge, there was never a complete loss of water service, only low pressure.
