WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — An RV plowed into the back of a school bus that was picking up a little girl for the school day in Westmoreland County Friday morning.

The crash happened along E. Main Street in West Newton.

According to officials at the scene, the bus was stopped to pick up the girl when the RV lost its brakes and crashed into the back of the bus.

“A school bus was stopped at this intersection here, waiting to pick up a child, and this camper van struck the rear end of it,” West Newton Borough Police Chief Gary Indof said.

The girl’s mother watched the entire incident unfold.

“I was waiting for my daughter to get on the bus, and she was on the stairs, on the landing on the bottom, and I saw the RV roll down the hill and smash right into the back of the bus,” parent Ashley Stout said.

Despite the scary incident, she and her young daughter were not injured.

“I was just thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, my daughter might be hurt really bad.’ It could have been worse. I was just so frightened, I didn’t know what to do,” Stout said.

However, the woman driving the RV had to be cut out of the vehicle. Officials have not released her condition.

There was also a male passenger in the RV. It’s unclear if he was injured.

The front of the RV was heavily damaged, and the back end of the school bus also sustained damage.

