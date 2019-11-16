PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center were greeted with the “Sound of Music” on Saturday morning.
Nov. 16 marks the 60th anniversary debut of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Children from the Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) group performed the song “So Long, Farewell” in the main lobby, complete with choreography.
Our main lobby was alive with The Sound of Music today thanks to these incredibly talented @PMTMusicals performers! Come see THE SOUND OF MUSIC on our giant screen at 3 pm today and tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/u7OSKyrlkS
— TheRangosGiantCinema (@RangosCinema) November 16, 2019
PMT is a local nonprofit that provides arts education and opportunities for young, aspiring artists.
There will be a showing of the 1965 film at 3 p.m. today and tomorrow in the Rangos Giant Cinema, located at the Carnegie Science Center.
The Byham Theater will be putting on a production of the musical in March. Tickets are on sale now.
