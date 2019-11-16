Filed Under:Carnegie Science Center, Cute Kid Videos, Local News, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Pittsburgh News, Rangos Giant Cinema


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center were greeted with the “Sound of Music” on Saturday morning.

Nov. 16 marks the 60th anniversary debut of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Children from the Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) group performed the song “So Long, Farewell” in the main lobby, complete with choreography.

PMT is a local nonprofit that provides arts education and opportunities for young, aspiring artists.

There will be a showing of the 1965 film at 3 p.m. today and tomorrow in the Rangos Giant Cinema, located at the Carnegie Science Center.

The Byham Theater will be putting on a production of the musical in March. Tickets are on sale now.

