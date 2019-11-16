



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Utah company is recalling 2 lb. bags of frozen cat food.

Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah says Quest Beef Cat Food could be contaminated with salmonella.

The food was sold nationwide through retail stores and is identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

A sample collected tested positive for salmonella, prompting the recall.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and humans handling the product, especially if they haven’t thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Consumers who have purchased 2 lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.