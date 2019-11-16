HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Two detectives were physically assaulted by a 17-year-old while on patrol in Homestead late on Friday.

Two Allegheny County detectives were in an unmarked police vehicle. Reportedly, their presence was requested by the community due to claims of a growing number of shootings occurring in Homestead.

The detectives pulled up in their vehicle next to 17-year-old Jymein Chandler on E 16th Avenue after noting that his behavior was suspicious. The detectives identified themselves and asked if they could talk to Chandler. Chandler allegedly immediately said: “I’m 17, you can’t talk to me, and you can’t search me.”

The detectives then got out of their vehicle, identified the object in Chandler’s pocket as a firearm and told him that he was under arrest.

Chandler first tried to run away from the detectives and then proceeded to punch both detectives, throwing the gun from his pocket away. Chandler then tried to take one of the detectives’ Tasers while also punching one of the detectives in the face.

When trying to run again, Chandler fell and took one of the detectives down with him, pinning the detective between the sidewalk and the parked car. Chandler continued to punch the detective while he was down on the ground.

The other detective verbally warned Chandler that he was going to use his Taser as Chandler got up and did so. Chandler fell again.

As the detectives tried to handcuff Chandler, he continue to resist. They were able to restrain him once he was in handcuffs.

The detective who fell had to be taken to the hospital after suffering “a significant injury” to his lower leg as well as several abrasions. Chandler was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital due to injuries related to being tased and was later released into police custody.

Police recovered Chandler’s weapon, which was identified as a Taurus PT 111 Pro 9 mm. They also found Chandler had marijuana on his person after the arrest.

Chandler previously pled guilty as an adult to robbing a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years of adult probation on June 25.