PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The three day Pet Expo at the David Lawrence Convention Center has drawn dozens of pet-owners and their furry friends.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Tim Lawson)

The event is being presented by Healthy Pet Products. It started on Nov. 15 and will run through Nov. 17.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Tim Lawson)

More than 250 vendors have been slated to have booths at the convention center.

Ticket prices are dependent upon age and military status. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (55-years-old and up) and $9 for active military. Admission is free for children and pets under certain conditions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Tim Lawson)

The event will close at 8 p.m. tonight and reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m.

