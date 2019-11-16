Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The three day Pet Expo at the David Lawrence Convention Center has drawn dozens of pet-owners and their furry friends.
The event is being presented by Healthy Pet Products. It started on Nov. 15 and will run through Nov. 17.
More than 250 vendors have been slated to have booths at the convention center.
Ticket prices are dependent upon age and military status. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (55-years-old and up) and $9 for active military. Admission is free for children and pets under certain conditions.
The event will close at 8 p.m. tonight and reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m.
