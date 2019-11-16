PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather begins to warm up as the weekend starts.

It is not as cold as it has been waking up, just feeling in the 20 degree range with light north winds. Those temperatures will diminish through the day, and clouds will dissipate, leaving Pittsburgh with a lot of sunshine and dry conditions through the afternoon.

The temperature may just touch 40 degrees. Tomorrow will follow the same trend but will have high temperatures in the mid 40 degree range.

There will be a cloudy start to the work week with highs near normal in the mid to upper 40 degree range. An area of low pressure crosses the Great Lakes Monday and could bring some light rain and snow showers, but the chance is still pretty low.