PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing several charges after police found a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, and a loaded weapon during a traffic stop in Bellevue.

Police pulled over Christian Nichols and Amanda Berry on California Avenue and during the process of the traffic stop, police say the two made furtive movements in an effort to hide items in the center console.

Officers asked Nichols to leave the car and he complied. They then found a plastic bag sticking out of Nichols’s pocket. When asked to remove it, Nichols refused, grabbed the officer’s hand and pushed him.

They then found several bags of marijuana and crack cocaine on Nichols’s person along with a loaded handgun.

A search of the vehicle found several used syringes inside a plastic bag and a smoking pipe.

Nichols was found to have several felony convictions meaning he was legally not allowed to possess a firearm.

Nichols faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license, and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.