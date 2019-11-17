PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Penn Hills.

They say it happened Saturday just before 8:00 p.m. in the 7500 block of manilla street.

A 23-year-old man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the man was shot inside a vehicle then tossed onto the road.

They are still searching for any suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Department.

