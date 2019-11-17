Comments
MORGANTOWN, Wv. (KDKA) — Gun shots were fired in downtown Morgantown early this morning, according to alerts sent out by West Virginia University Police.
The alerts advised students to avoid the area while Morgantown Police Department investigated around 5 a.m. this morning.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident that could benefit the investigation are advised to call 304-284-7520.
