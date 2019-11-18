  • KDKA TVOn Air

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were injured in a crash in Duquesne late Sunday night.

It happened on Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837), in front of Nicholas Auto Sales and just a few hundred feet away from the entrance to Kennywood.

At least two vehicles were involved, an SUV and a sedan. Both were badly damaged. There also appeared to be damage to at least one utility pole.

Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA

Part of Duquesne Boulevard was shut down following the crash. It remained closed early Monday morning.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

