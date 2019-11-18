Comments
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were injured in a crash in Duquesne late Sunday night.
It happened on Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837), in front of Nicholas Auto Sales and just a few hundred feet away from the entrance to Kennywood.
At least two vehicles were involved, an SUV and a sedan. Both were badly damaged. There also appeared to be damage to at least one utility pole.
Part of Duquesne Boulevard was shut down following the crash. It remained closed early Monday morning.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
