PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith Schuster may not be able to play this week while dealing with multiple injuries.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, JuJu is working through a knee injury on top of his concussion from the Thursday Night game against the Browns.

“On the same play he suffered a concussion against the Browns, Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster also injured his knee and now Pittsburgh is uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Cincinnati, per league sources. Steelers WR Diontae Johnson also nursing a concussion.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that running back James Conner’s shoulder injury is not any worse than it has been in the past few weeks. He left the game against the Browns with the same AC Joint sprain.

“#Steelers RB James Conner’s AC joint injury isn’t worse than it’s been after he left last week’s game against the #Browns, source said. Good news overall, but status for Sunday’s game against the #Bengals is up in the air. Timeline all depends on how he feels.”