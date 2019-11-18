CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A 37-year-old man was found dead in his car yesterday by Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County.
Demetrios George Kalathas was declared missing two days prior to police discovering his body in the trunk of his Lincoln Town car. He had been shot multiple times.
State police are currently looking for 36-year-old Justin Lee Hockenberry as a person of interest. In a public information release report, it stated that Hockenberry may have relevant information to the case.
Franklin County: pic.twitter.com/mKAItANhUS
— Troop H PIO/CSO (@PSPTroopHPIO) November 18, 2019
Hockenberry is not a suspect in the case at this time.
Hockenberry is wanted for two felonies tied to an unrelated investigation. These charges include Receiving Stolen Property and Sale or Transfer of Firearms.
Police are asking that anyone who knows information about Hockenberry’s location is to contact (717) 264-5161.
