PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Community Affairs is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Snow Angels Program.
❄️Winter is around the corner and Snow Angels is here to help! ❄️
Do you need assistance shoveling & salting your property this winter? Want to volunteer to help a nearby resident?
Sign-up by visiting https://t.co/x6hLyuqWUK or calling 311.
Learn more: https://t.co/KprJj63U4E pic.twitter.com/WYOVzdovC9
— Community Affairs (@OCAPGH) November 18, 2019
The program offers snow removal for residents who are older or have disabilities.
Last year over 200 residents were matched with volunteers.
“We’re pleased that the Snow Angels Program has grown every year, but there are always more vulnerable residents who need help than volunteers. I encourage Pittsburgh residents to sign up as a Snow Angel to help a neighbor in their community,” said Mayor Bill Peduto.
Both volunteers and those in need can register for the program online or by phone at the 311 Response Center.
You must log in to post a comment.