PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Community Affairs is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Snow Angels Program.

The program offers snow removal for residents who are older or have disabilities.

Last year over 200 residents were matched with volunteers.

“We’re pleased that the Snow Angels Program has grown every year, but there are always more vulnerable residents who need help than volunteers. I encourage Pittsburgh residents to sign up as a Snow Angel to help a neighbor in their community,” said Mayor Bill Peduto.

Both volunteers and those in need can register for the program online or by phone at the 311 Response Center.

