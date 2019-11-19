Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Breakstone’s has voluntarily recalled select cottage cheese products that may contain plastic and metal.
The FDA reports that pieces of red plastic and metal may have contaminated the products.
There have been six consumer complaints, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
The following products are being recalled:
- 16 oz. Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese
- 24 oz. Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese
- 24 oz. Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese
The FDA says, “consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.”
Consumers who have purchased any of these products should not eat them.
Click here for more information about the recalled items.
You must log in to post a comment.