SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – An amusement park in Ohio that will be celebrating its 150th anniversary next year has sold dozens of historical items it collected over the years.

Many of the items from Cedar Point had been on display for decades at the park’s Town Hall Museum.

But a Cedar Point spokesman tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the items sold at an auction Monday don’t have any ties to the park and don’t fit into its plans to renovate the museum.

Some of the items include an arcade game from the 1930s and a horse-drawn steam pumping engine.

The park also auctioned a few park benches and a full-size drug store display originally from a store in Crestline.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)