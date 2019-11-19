HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pittsburgh’s third-term city controller is running for an open state auditor general’s office next year.
Democrat Michael Lamb made the announcement Tuesday, two weeks after he was re-elected to the fiscal watchdog job in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city.
Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is barred from seeking another.
The 57-year-old Lamb is from a prominent political family. His nephew is a member of Congress from suburban Pittsburgh and his father was the state Senate’s Democratic majority leader.
Several other Democrats have announced their candidacy, including Christina Hartman, a former congressional candidate from Lancaster County who has worked in human rights and nonprofit advocacy, and Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor and former president of the National Organization for Women’s Philadelphia chapter.
