



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene Depasquale said the Pittsburgh Public Schools’ travel has spiraled out of control under Superintendent Anthony Hamlet.

Hamlet has taken 23 taxpayer-paid trips out of the state and out of the county in his three years at the helm.

Places like Denver, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Miami. He’s also traveled to New Orleans, Chicago and Los Angeles multiple times each.

RELATED STORIES:

Responding to KDKA’s reports, DePasquale found that under Hamlet the district’s total travel expenditures have been a problem.

“I’ve audited school district all over the state, this type of travel budget is unacceptable,” DePasquale said.

The auditor general found the district’s 2019 travel budget of $453,000 is more than double that of The School District Of Philadelphia’s budget of $218,000, even though Philadelphia has roughly 10 times more students.

As a result, Pittsburgh’s travel spending amounts to more than $19 dollar per student, compared to about $1 per student in Philadelphia.

“In the city of Pittsburgh, are the taxpayers and the students getting 19 times the benefit of what’s happening in Philadelphia? I find that hard to believe,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale began auditing district travel expenses after KDKA exposed the now-infamous trip to Cuba by Hamlet and four of his top administrators, provided by a former district vendor last April.

“I have yet to see any justification for the Cuba trip,” Depasquale said.

DePasquale called the trip a junket, which violated district policies — including traveling out of the country without board approval.

“The board should have approved this trip before it happened, and there should have been a written report about how the taxpayer and the students benefited. Neither of those things happened. Unacceptable,” DePasquale said.

All this while the district is proposing a property tax increase to cover a $20 million budget deficit.

“It’s very concerning when you have this type of tax increase proposed when you also have some of these unacceptable expenditures. I believe a tax increase is a last resort, and when you have some of these items on the table, it’s clearly not looking like a last resort,’ he said