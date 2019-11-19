PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has received the highest possible score of 100 on a national index that measures LGBTQ inclusiveness.

The Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard ranks cities on how inclusive their municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ people.

The final tally can’t be more than 100, but the City of Pittsburgh says it also received 11 bonus points.

Out of the nearly 90 cities that earned a perfect score, the Municipal Equality Index report says those municipalities reported hate crime statistics, have an LGBTQ police liaison and the majority offer trans-inclusive health benefits for city employees.

“I am proud of what we and our LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council have accomplished the past few years on behalf of our residents and workers, though I know we can still do more to protect and serve them,” Mayor William Peduto said in a press release.