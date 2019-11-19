



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forecast is mainly unchanged with highs today a little cooler than yesterday.

We are stuck under a trough today, and that means cooler weather for the day. The trough will also bring overcast skies throughout today.

Highs today will be in the mid-40s, five to 10 degrees cooler than Monday’s highs.

Don’t be surprised if you run through a pocket of drizzle on your afternoon and evening drive. But rain will not be widespread.

The next decent chance for rain will be on Thursday night into Friday morning. Steady rain will be possible from Pittsburgh to the south with Pittsburgh likely seeing about a fifth of an inch of rain. More than a half inch of rain will be possible in places like Morgantown, West Virginia.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will be warmer with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Cool weather will begin to roll in behind the late morning cold front with Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night festivities likely seeing temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s and windy conditions throughout the night.

