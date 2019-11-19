PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the injuries continue to pile up, the Steelers may be getting a piece of the run game back for Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke during his weekly press conference about the injury situation for the Steelers, and said running back Benny Snell has been cleared to practice following his knee injury that he kept him out of action over the last couple of weeks.

The bad news is, they are not so sure about running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Conner re-injured his shoulder last week against the Browns according to Tomlin. His status will be evaluated throughout the week. Even worse is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with both a concussion and a knee injury. JuJu is in the concussion protocol.

Joining the star wideout in the protocol is fellow wide receiver rookie Diontae Johnson and linebacker Ola Adeniyi. Additionally, cornerback Artie Burns suffered a minor knee injury, and defensive lineman L.T. Walton suffered a meniscus tear that will require surgery.

The Steelers take on the Bengals in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. You can watch that game on KDKA-TV. Steelers Kickoff airs at 11:30 a.m. and stay with us on KDKA for two hours of Steelers postgame following the game.