PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Local students are creating energy, and feeling energized.

“Think of ideas on how to help Pittsburgh and the country to power itself,” said Jax Banco, Trinity High School Senior.

“Other competitors definitely push us,” said Elizabeth Herrnberger, Trinity High School Senior.

It’s part of the “Powering Pittsburgh” STEM Competition at Heinz Field.

Middle and high schoolers in three counties, Allegheny, Beaver and Washington participate.

“It’s a great opportunity to get here, at Heinz Field to compete not for a sporting event, but for something where you use your mind,” said Michael Marr, External Relations Advisor for Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals.

The students are broken up into teams, and they have to prove to judges why their ideas to better our environment in Pittsburgh are the best.

“I think opening up young kids eyes to exciting careers and how they can have an impact on the environment, on the city, on facilities like Heinz Field, is a really exciting opportunity for them and we’re excited to be part of it,” said Ryan Huzjak, Pittsburgh Steelers VP Sales and Marketing.

There are prizes. The top four teams– two middle and two high schools not only bring home trophies but will be recognized on the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers game, Sunday, December 1st.

“We love the competition part of it, and we love that these are careers that will be fueling our economy for years to come,” said Huzjak.