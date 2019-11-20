PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of the day will be cloudy with some drizzle around during the morning hours.
The clouds will finally begin to break after 3 p.m.
Most, if not all of Thursday, will be dry with a late-day chance for rain. The rain comes through along a cold front that has temperatures falling behind it for most of the day on Friday.
Friday highs will be reached near midnight, with highs likely in the mid-50s to maybe even warmer.
Light Up Night will be on the cool side with windy conditions expected. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he expect the temperatures at 6 p.m. to be around 41 degrees, with the 10 p.m. temperatures at 35 degrees.
There is a decent chance for rain on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.
