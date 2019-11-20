PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people helped inspire college dreams with guidance from the United Way.
The organization’s “Pull On the Pride” event at Heinz Field brought young professionals together to wrap college hoodies for kids in the United Way’s “Be a Middle School Mentor” program.
“It’s really important to help young people envision a positive future and have connections with caring adults in the community,” said Bobbi Watt Geer of the United Way. “It makes a huge impact on their lives.”
They also included hand-written notes to encourage the kids to dream big.
“The fact they have so many sweatshirts to be wrapped and there are so many young professionals here, I’m just blessed to be in their presence,” Edmunds said. “I’m excited to see how this program goes.”
You must log in to post a comment.